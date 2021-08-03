Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,151,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $44,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $16,416,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $1,104,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $1,088,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 831.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 206,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.