Analysts Set DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Price Target at $38.50

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.55.

A number of research analysts have commented on DV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,148,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,909,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,640,000.

Shares of DV opened at $34.70 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.51.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). On average, research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

