Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 427,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 51,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.18% of Ambarella worth $42,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 56.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 11.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMBA stock opened at $97.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.71. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 5,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $551,967.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 872,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,447,667.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

