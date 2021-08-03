5,807 Shares in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GEF. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Greif by 8.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Greif in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greif in the first quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

GEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.31. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $66.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

