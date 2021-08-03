Virtu Financial LLC Takes $326,000 Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 98.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $100.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.21. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $67.78 and a 1-year high of $104.92. The company has a market capitalization of $143.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

