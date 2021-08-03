Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Cloudflare alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NET. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

NET stock opened at $118.59 on Tuesday. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of -282.36 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $4,933,095.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $819,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,494,051.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 883,787 shares of company stock worth $82,578,423. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,479,000 after purchasing an additional 271,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,866,000 after buying an additional 4,319,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after buying an additional 1,889,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $337,085,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 79,571 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudflare (NET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.