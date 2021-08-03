Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for CNH Industrial in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue raised CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. 36.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.