IAA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,730 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,502% compared to the typical daily volume of 108 put options.

NYSE:IAA opened at $60.96 on Tuesday. IAA has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAA will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of IAA by 35.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of IAA by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of IAA by 25.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the first quarter valued at about $193,000.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

