California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Cimpress worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cimpress by 51.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.57. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $128.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.