California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $54.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $58.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

