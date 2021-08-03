California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of PROS worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in PROS by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in PROS by 2.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PROS by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PROS by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PROS by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PRO opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.68. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,319,719.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $508,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,740 shares of company stock worth $1,990,301 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

