Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 825 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 944% compared to the average daily volume of 79 put options.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $1,128,054.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 3,412 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total transaction of $610,713.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,777.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,059,165. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $1,498,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,116,000 after buying an additional 68,175 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7,221.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,800,000 after buying an additional 65,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 660,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,043,000 after buying an additional 34,381 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.