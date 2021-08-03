Northrop Grumman Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $5.83 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Northrop Grumman in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $5.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $24.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $29.25 EPS.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $361.84 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03. The company has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $367.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.0% in the first quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $1,574,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 211,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

