Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 773 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 989% compared to the average volume of 71 call options.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $107.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.47. Leidos has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

