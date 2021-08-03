Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AQN. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,475.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 73,546 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.9% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 51,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,333,000. 43.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

NYSE AQN opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 48.44%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.