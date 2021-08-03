Virtu Financial LLC Invests $314,000 in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Realogy by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 58,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 21,478 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Realogy in the first quarter worth about $790,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realogy during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Realogy by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy stock opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RLGY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Realogy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

