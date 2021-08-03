Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 7,370 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $400.32 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $405.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $376.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.59.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total transaction of $1,304,226.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,130,531.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $11,422,475. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

