Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 2,481 J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,481 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in J2 Global by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in J2 Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in J2 Global by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get J2 Global alerts:

JCOM opened at $141.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.25 and a 1 year high of $147.35.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. J2 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

In related news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.