New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,004,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,217 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of New Frontier Health worth $45,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFH. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in New Frontier Health by 365.8% in the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,154,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,318 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in New Frontier Health in the first quarter worth about $14,113,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in New Frontier Health by 171.3% in the first quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,898,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,937 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its position in New Frontier Health by 89.9% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,069,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 506,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in New Frontier Health in the first quarter worth about $4,836,000.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of New Frontier Health in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

NYSE NFH opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $310.50 million, a P/E ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 0.10. New Frontier Health Co. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

