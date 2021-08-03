Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $127.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.79.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $127.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.60 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.32. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $136.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $807,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

