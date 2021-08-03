Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $879.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $26.91.

COLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

