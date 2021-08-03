ACM Research (ACMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. ACM Research has set its FY 0 guidance at – EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ACM Research to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $92.91 on Tuesday. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.34 and a beta of 0.76.

ACMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

