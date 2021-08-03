Axon Enterprise (AXON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Axon Enterprise to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $195.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Axon Enterprise to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $189.64 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $78.28 and a 1 year high of $212.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.23.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $102,610.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,743.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,784,386.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,693 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXON. Raymond James raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.80.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.