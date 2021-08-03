Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 7,686 Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 394.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 47.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neenah in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Neenah in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neenah in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Neenah news, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $25,746.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $29,784.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NP opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. Neenah, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The company has a market capitalization of $832.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.87.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Neenah Profile

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

