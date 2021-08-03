Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 3,598 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. 51.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARR. Jonestrading boosted their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of ARR opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.99. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 125.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

