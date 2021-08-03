Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $445,000 Position in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,953 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $608,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,330,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,448,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Poshmark news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $144,716.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $267,584.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $629,287.

NASDAQ:POSH opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on POSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

