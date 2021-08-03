8,165 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Ventas by 474.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTR stock opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of -237.12, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

