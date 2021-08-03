Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

NYSE:LW opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

