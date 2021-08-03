Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $494,000 in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 1,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 1,250.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.78. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 12.46%. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 57.46%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

