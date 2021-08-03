Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 26,113 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 259.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,113 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The St. Joe by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,423,000 after purchasing an additional 199,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The St. Joe by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,512,000 after purchasing an additional 43,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth $17,162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The St. Joe by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The St. Joe by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOE opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

