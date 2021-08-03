Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 29,414 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,775 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,414 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in FireEye were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FireEye by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,937 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 212,087 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FireEye by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,359 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $26,090,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FireEye by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,081 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in FireEye by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,283 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at $3,148,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FEYE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on FireEye from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FireEye currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Shares of FEYE opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77. FireEye, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

In other FireEye news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $3,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,430,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

