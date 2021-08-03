Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale cut Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. AlphaValue cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

OTCMKTS GCTAF opened at $27.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.80. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $48.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy makes up 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

