F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut F.N.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $11.47 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.87.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.33. F.N.B. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

