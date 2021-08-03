Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 781.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,434 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $202.04 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $205.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,933.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

