Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,184,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,769,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,966,000 after buying an additional 2,566,216 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 83,891,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $660,226,000 after purchasing an additional 865,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after purchasing an additional 746,472 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 651,951 shares during the period. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

VIV stock opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 5.70%. Analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0637 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

VIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.