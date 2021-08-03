Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,389 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $63,423,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth about $37,357,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 386,786 shares of the software’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after purchasing an additional 284,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,407,004 shares of the software’s stock valued at $275,747,000 after purchasing an additional 121,841 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,597 shares of the software’s stock valued at $45,776,000 after purchasing an additional 67,414 shares during the period. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $69.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,389.20 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.35. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $72.15.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $143,455.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 35,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,411,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 518,160 shares of company stock worth $34,250,587. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

