Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,908 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $284.62 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $288.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 100.83, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.93.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Fortinet from $291.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.23.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

