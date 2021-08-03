Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 38,070 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,607,000 after buying an additional 231,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $155,625.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,321.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $285,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,763 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,551.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $12.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 123.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

