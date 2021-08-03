Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,850,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,365,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,890,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,900,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,524,000.

Shares of VAQC opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

