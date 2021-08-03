24,475 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $133.41 on Tuesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $191.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.73.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPST. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

