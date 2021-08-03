Head to Head Survey: OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) vs. Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and Profound Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrthoPediatrics -50.38% -10.06% -7.43% Profound Medical -385.73% -31.62% -29.48%

OrthoPediatrics has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profound Medical has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and Profound Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrthoPediatrics $71.08 million 18.06 -$32.94 million ($1.27) -51.42 Profound Medical $7.30 million 38.53 -$21.62 million ($1.25) -11.04

Profound Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OrthoPediatrics. OrthoPediatrics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Profound Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.4% of OrthoPediatrics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of OrthoPediatrics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for OrthoPediatrics and Profound Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OrthoPediatrics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Profound Medical 0 0 4 1 3.20

OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus target price of $69.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.69%. Profound Medical has a consensus target price of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 114.98%. Given Profound Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than OrthoPediatrics.

Summary

Profound Medical beats OrthoPediatrics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc tibia, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform, Femur system, Orthex, QuickPack, and ApiFix Mid-C system. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities. The company also offers Sonalleve, a therapeutic platform for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain relief associated with metastases in bone, as well as non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

