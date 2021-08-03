Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,313 SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 330.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $495,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,705,000.

Shares of XWEB opened at $174.26 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $111.18 and a 1 year high of $196.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.27.

