Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Luther Burbank by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Luther Burbank by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Luther Burbank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Luther Burbank by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Luther Burbank by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

LBC stock opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Luther Burbank Co. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 11.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Luther Burbank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

