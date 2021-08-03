Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $402,000 Investment in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,573,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,051,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,871,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,230,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,871,000. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAG opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89. Adagene Inc. has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $31.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADAG shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Adagene in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.57 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Adagene Profile

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

