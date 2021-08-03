Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,610 Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJD. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $280,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DJD opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.20. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $32.52 and a 52-week high of $45.81.

