Analysts Anticipate Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings. Banco Santander (Brasil) reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Banco Santander (Brasil).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 210,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSBR opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.24. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

