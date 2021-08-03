Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.83.

NYSE PB opened at $67.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.12. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $57,826,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,372,000 after buying an additional 491,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,407,000 after buying an additional 484,123 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $16,552,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,741,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,220,000 after buying an additional 172,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

