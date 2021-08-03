Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $68.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $58.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $267.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.35. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Comcast by 1.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.