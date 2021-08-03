Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $113.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.00.

NYSE EW opened at $113.28 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $114.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.21. The stock has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,716 shares of company stock valued at $15,996,067. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,141 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,579,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,653 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,935,000 after acquiring an additional 478,113 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,709,000 after acquiring an additional 239,765 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

