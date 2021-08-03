Short Interest in Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Grows By 28.1%

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the June 30th total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 73.8 days.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skanska AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKSBF opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.70. Skanska AB has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $29.70.

Skanska AB engages in the provision of construction and project development businesses. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment includes both building construction and civil construction. The Residential Development segment develops residential projects for immediate sale.

